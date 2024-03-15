Facts

Zelenskyy instructs regional Odesa authorities to provide support to those affected by Russian missile attack

Zelenskyy instructs regional Odesa authorities to provide support to those affected by Russian missile attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed representatives of Odesa regional authorities to provide support to those affected by the Russian missile strike on Friday.

"Right now in Odesa, rescue work and assistance are still ongoing after the Russian missile attack – a very vile attack by these scumbags: two missiles, and the second, when rescuers and doctors arrived at the scene of the hit. Among the dead and injured are emergency paramedics and rescuers from the State Emergency Service. My condolences to all the family and friends," the president said in a video address.

The head of state thanked everyone who is now supporting people and saving lives, and also said that he had instructed the regional authorities to fully support all the victims.

"Our Defense Forces will definitely do everything to ensure that the Russian killers feel our just reaction," he said.

As reported, several explosions were heard in Odesa on Friday, and later it became known about missile attacks on the city. Currently, 19 killed and 73 injured are known, including doctors and rescuers. Saturday, March 16, has been declared a day of mourning in Odesa.

19:39 15.03.2024
Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

18:38 15.03.2024
Death toll from missile attack on Odesa rises to 19 – Kostin

Death toll from missile attack on Odesa rises to 19 – Kostin

18:21 15.03.2024
Synehubov: As result of enemy attack on Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, dormitory destroyed, hospital damaged

Synehubov: As result of enemy attack on Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, dormitory destroyed, hospital damaged

17:13 15.03.2024
Interior Minister reports 16 dead, 73 injured, losses among National Police personnel after attack on Odesa

Interior Minister reports 16 dead, 73 injured, losses among National Police personnel after attack on Odesa

16:45 15.03.2024
Death toll after Russia's missile attack on Odesa rises to 16 people – regional authorities

Death toll after Russia's missile attack on Odesa rises to 16 people – regional authorities

16:04 15.03.2024
Defense Forces: Attack on Odesa carried out by Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea

Defense Forces: Attack on Odesa carried out by Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea

14:23 15.03.2024
Death toll in Odesa from Russian missile strike increased to 14 people, 46 more injured - regional administration

Death toll in Odesa from Russian missile strike increased to 14 people, 46 more injured - regional administration

14:11 15.03.2024
Eight people killed, more than 20 injured amid missile attack on Odesa - PGO

Eight people killed, more than 20 injured amid missile attack on Odesa - PGO

13:49 15.03.2024
In Odesa, 20 people injured by rocket attack, five of them rescuers – Emergency Service

In Odesa, 20 people injured by rocket attack, five of them rescuers – Emergency Service

12:58 15.03.2024
Paramedic, employee of Emergency Service killed in Odesa, number of victims of missile attack being clarified

Paramedic, employee of Emergency Service killed in Odesa, number of victims of missile attack being clarified

