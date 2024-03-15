Zelenskyy instructs regional Odesa authorities to provide support to those affected by Russian missile attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed representatives of Odesa regional authorities to provide support to those affected by the Russian missile strike on Friday.

"Right now in Odesa, rescue work and assistance are still ongoing after the Russian missile attack – a very vile attack by these scumbags: two missiles, and the second, when rescuers and doctors arrived at the scene of the hit. Among the dead and injured are emergency paramedics and rescuers from the State Emergency Service. My condolences to all the family and friends," the president said in a video address.

The head of state thanked everyone who is now supporting people and saving lives, and also said that he had instructed the regional authorities to fully support all the victims.

"Our Defense Forces will definitely do everything to ensure that the Russian killers feel our just reaction," he said.

As reported, several explosions were heard in Odesa on Friday, and later it became known about missile attacks on the city. Currently, 19 killed and 73 injured are known, including doctors and rescuers. Saturday, March 16, has been declared a day of mourning in Odesa.