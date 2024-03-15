Facts

15:48 15.03.2024

Sweden to donate nine jet skis to Ukraine

The Government of Sweden has decided to hand Coast Guard jet skis, which are used for maritime surveillance, to Ukraine, the Swedish Ministry of Defense has said.

"The government has decided to instruct the Coast Guard to donate jet skis to Ukraine. Jet skis are something that is in demand in Ukraine, and according to the Coast Guard, jet skis can be immediately donated to Ukraine," it said in a statement on the government's website Friday.

The donation consists of nine jet skis that can be handed over immediately after they have been de-identified and authority-specific equipment has been dismantled, the ministry said.

