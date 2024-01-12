USA, Ukraine hold two meetings on security commitments – Ambassador

Ukraine and the United States have already held two meetings regarding bilateral security guarantees, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

"We have already begun bilateral consultations with your government, with the President's office, with government agencies, and we are discussing with them what the security commitments on our part could be. There have been two rounds so far, and the negotiations will continue, the Biden administration is committed to this agreement," she said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

The ambassador said discussions still need to be held before "reaching the goal."

She also said the United States is committed to helping Ukraine defend itself and deter future aggression, of which security is a key part. Brink noted that the United States in a strategic sense has taken on broad commitments to Ukraine's membership in NATO, but before that time there must be a "bridge."

The ambassador said that's why last summer in Vilnius, at the NATO summit, the G7 came together and announced support for multilateral and bilateral security guarantees. This will be this bridge.