Facts

20:06 12.01.2024

SBU detains on border Kherson ex-official who helped occupiers to deport Ukrainian children

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained on the border a former official from Kherson, who had provided the Russian occupiers with vehicles for the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

"The Security Service prevented the escape from Ukraine of an ex-official from Kherson, who helped the Rushists in the occupied city. The Russian accomplice was detained at the Krakovets border checkpoint in Lviv region when she tried to leave for the EU," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the special service, the woman held the position of deputy head of Kherson Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine.

"During the occupation of the regional center, she became a member of the management team of the seized medical institution and handed over 24 ambulance vehicles to the invaders. To do this, she personally signed the corresponding order to make the procedure seem legal," it said.

The defendant helped the occupiers to conduct the mass deportation of Ukrainian children.

"They were taken in ambulances from Kherson to Crimea, and then to the Russian Federation. Thus, the illegal removal of minors was carried out under the guise of moving medical special transport," the SBU said.

Also, the command of the Russian occupation groups used medical transport to evacuate wounded invaders from the front line to military hospitals in the aggressor country.

In addition, according to the special service, on the eve of the liberation of Kherson, Russian troops transported stolen medical vehicles to the left bank of the Dnipro River, where they placed them on the balance sheet of the occupation administration.

According to the SBU, the enemy accomplice remained in Kherson after the de-occupation of the city, but at the end of the summer of 2023 she went to Lviv, where she received social payments for herself as an internally displaced person.

"Subsequently, the defendant decided to flee abroad through the Krakovets checkpoint, where she was detained by employees of the SBU and the National Police.

During a search at the defendant's residence addresses in Lviv and Kherson, flash drives and documents with evidence of illegal activities were seized. Currently, the woman has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state). A preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen for her.

Tags: #kherson #sbu #children #deportation

