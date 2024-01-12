Facts

19:24 12.01.2024

Govt provides UAH 2.5 bln for creation of engineering, technical, fortification facilities – PM

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers has provided an additional UAH 2.5 billion for the creation of engineering, technical and fortification facilities, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The key task for us this year is to strengthen our defense capability. In this context, today there are two important decisions. We are providing an additional almost UAH 2.5 billion from the reserve fund for the creation of engineering and fortification structures," Shmyhal said at a government meeting in Friday.

According to him, of these funds, UAH 1.4 billion will go for fortification of defense lines, and another UAH 1.1 billion for the construction of non-explosive barriers.

In addition, the government provided another UAH 120 million from the reserve fund for the State Border Guard Service to strengthen the defense capability and engineering and technical development of the border.

Tags: #construction #fortifications

