Volume of construction work performed in Ukraine in 5 months decreases by 2.3%

The volume of construction work performed in Ukraine in January-May 2025 decreased by 2.3% compared to the same period in 2024 - to UAH 68.9 billion, according to data from the State Statistics Service.

As the statistics service reported, in 5 months of 2025, the volume of construction of engineering structures decreased by 17.8% compared to the same period last year. At the same time, the volume of work performed in residential construction increased by 6.8%, in non-residential construction - by 29.5%.

The share of new construction in the total volume of construction work performed in January-May was 45%, repairs - 30.2%, reconstruction and other works - 24.8%.

According to the State Statistics Service, this year in January-May the construction output index reached 92.5% compared to the corresponding period last year, while in residential construction the indicator is 99.6%, in non-residential - 121.6%, in engineering - 77.7%.

In May, the construction output index reached 105.3% compared to the indicator that was a year ago, and compared to April-2025 - 132.3%.

According to the seasonally adjusted data of the department, the construction product indices in May 2025 in residential construction were 59.1%, in non-residential construction - 138.5%, in engineering - 136.1%, and taking into account the effect of calendar days, the indicators are 55.7%, 113.8% and 116.5%, respectively.

The State Statistics Service notes that the publication of the data was postponed due to martial law. The data are provided without taking into account the temporarily occupied territory and part of the territory where hostilities are (were) underway.