16:03 19.12.2025

Building Poltava Wind Farm to bolster energy independence of power-scarce region – DTEK rep

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Implementation of the Poltava Wind Power Plant project, with an estimated capacity of about 650 MW, will partially address the power deficit in Poltava and neighboring regions and contribute to strengthening their energy independence.

This was stated by Yevhen Lapchenko, Head of Regulatory Affairs at DTEK Renewables, at the press conference "Wind Energy and BESS in 2025: Year of New Solutions, Challenges, and Growth," held at Interfax-Ukraine on Friday, December 19.

"The implementation of the Poltava Wind Power Plant project will be an important step toward strengthening the country's energy security and, directly, that of this region, because there are not many generation facilities in Poltava region and neighboring areas. This is a deficit region," he said.

According to Lapchenko, DTEK is currently at the stage of searching for investors and raising financing for the project, while survey work and an active development process are already underway at the construction site.

He emphasized that the successful implementation of the Poltava Wind Power Plant project primarily requires a predictable and stable regulatory environment in Ukraine.

"In addition, when assessing projects, investors pay a great deal of attention to the completeness of settlements for projects already operating on the market. We know that there is still significant debt to the renewable energy sector," he added. The DTEK Renewables representative also said that in 2023–2025, settlements with renewable generation in Ukraine exceeded 90%, and DTEK expects this positive trend to continue, as well as the state covering debts to green generation accumulated in previous periods.

He also said that the renewable energy sector expects the continuation of the improved practice of green auctions, as well as the launch of a minimum price guarantee mechanism project under the auspices of the EBRD.

Lapchenko also recalled that the company plans to complete the second phase of construction of the Tyligulska Wind Power Plant by the end of 2026, adding an additional 384 MW of new capacity by that time.

As reported, once completed, the Tyligulska Wind Power Plant in Mykolaiv region will be the largest in Eastern Europe. Its first phase, with capacity of 114 MW and costing about EUR 200 million, began operations in May 2023.

DTEK announced the construction of the second phase of the Tyligulska Wind Power Plant with total capacity of 384 MW in January 2025 at the World Economic Forum in Davos. With support from the Danish export and investment fund EIFO, DTEK secured EUR 370 million in debt financing. Total investment in the project amounts to EUR 450 million.

The second phase of the Tyligulska Wind Power Plant will add 64 Vestas EnVentus V162-6.0 turbines, increasing the installed capacity of the wind farm to 500 MW.

Upon completion, DTEK's Tyligulska Wind Power Plant will comprise 83 wind turbines and generate up to 1.7 TWh of electricity annually.

