Economy
18:00 29.09.2025

Construction in Ukraine up 16.1% in seven months – statistics

From January to July of 2025, the volume of construction work performed in Ukraine increased by 16.1% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching UAH 117.7 billion, according to data from the State Statistics Service.

According to the statistics agency, the volume of construction of buildings increased by 27.7% in the first seven months of 2025, with residential buildings increasing by 12% and non-residential buildings by 36.4%. The volume of engineering structure construction increased by only 8%.

From January to July, the share of new construction in the total volume of construction work was 43.4%, while repairs accounted for 29%, and reconstruction and other works accounted for 27.6%.

According to the State Statistics Service, the construction output index reached 110% in January–July of this year compared to the same period last year. In residential construction, the indicator is 104.9%; in non-residential construction, it is 128.7%; and in engineering construction, it is 102.4%.

In July, the construction output index was 144.5% higher than last year's figure and 97.2% higher than in June 2025.

According to the department's seasonally adjusted data, the construction product indices were as follows in July 2025: residential construction, 57%; non-residential construction, 136.8%; and engineering, 165%. Taking into account the effect of calendar days, the respective indicators are 59.6%, 130.1%, and 156.6%.

The State Statistics Service notes that the publication of the data was postponed due to martial law. The statistical data are provided without considering the temporarily occupied territory or areas where hostilities are (were) occurring, and they take into account clarifications of unadjusted data as of the latest available date in 2025.

