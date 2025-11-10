Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:47 10.11.2025

Prices for construction-assembly works in Ukraine up by 5.2% in Sept – statistics

1 min read
Prices for construction and assembly works in Ukraine in September 2025 increased by 5.2% compared to September 2024, the State Statistics Service reported.

According to the statistics service, in September 2025, compared to September 2024, prices increased in all construction segments: in residential construction by 5.6%, in non-residential construction by 5.3%, and in engineering construction by 4.9%. At the same time, compared to August this year, prices increased by 0.1% in each segment.

Compared to December 2024, prices in September 2025 for construction and installation work increased by 4.1%, while according to the results of the nine months of 2025, construction prices increased by 5.9%, and according to the results of the third quarter - by 5.3% compared to the same period a year ago.

As reported, in 2024, prices for construction and assembly work increased by 7.9% compared to the previous year, and in 2023 they increased by 15.8% compared to 2022.

The State Statistics Service noted that the indicators are given without taking into account temporarily occupied territories and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) underway.

