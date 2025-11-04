Ukraine's Ministry of Regional development presents first draft of construction products codifier

Ukraine's Ministry for Communities and Territories Development has presented the first draft of the Construction Products Codifier, the ministry's website reported.

According to the release, the codifier aims to establish a unified system for accounting and classification of construction materials, making the market more transparent and improving the efficiency of project implementation. Its development took into account European standards and modern product identification requirements.

The introduction of the codifier will standardize data used in cost estimation and create a foundation for digitalizing processes within the construction industry.

Public consultations are ongoing, and proposals are being accepted until November 10, 2025.