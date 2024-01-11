Ukraine and Estonia sign mem of cooperation in defense industry

On Thursday, January 11, in Tallinn (Estonia), in the presence of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry for Strategic Industries of Ukraine and the Association of Defense and Aerospace Industries of Estonia.

“The purpose of the memorandum is to support and develop partnership between the defense industries of Ukraine and Estonia, in particular in the direction of defense innovations. We are talking about the development and production of autonomous systems, electronic warfare equipment, and integrated solutions,” the press service of the president of Ukraine reports.

The parties will work to ensure that the Ukrainian army achieves technological superiority in the war for freedom and independence. Cooperation and the creation of joint production in Ukraine should create opportunities for the Ukrainian and Estonian defense industry to most effectively meet the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.