Facts

13:32 10.01.2024

Yermak: We won’t stop working on return of heroes from captivity


Yermak: We won’t stop working on return of heroes from captivity

The President’s Office of Ukraine will not stop working on the release of military personnel in captivity, but the process is complicated by the fact that there is not a single organization in the world that would demonstrate results in this process.

This was stated by Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak during a meeting with relatives of servicemen injured or killed as a result of a Russian war crime in Olenivka colony.

"To bring back home all our heroes and all your loved ones who are still in captivity there... We will not stop working on this," he said.

The Head of the President's Office noted that the work in this direction was ongoing despite the cynicism and hypocrisy of the representatives of the aggressor state and the constant change of demands. "Last year was quite challenging in terms of returns. Unfortunately, the number of people we managed to return certainly does not meet our goals and objectives. However, no one stops for a minute and no one changes the task: all our people must be returned home," stated Yermak.

According to him, the process is complicated by the fact that today there is no international organization in the world that can demonstrate a significant result in the release of captives held by Russia. Therefore, Ukraine is acting on its own and engaging the help of its partners.

Kyrylo Budanov, for his part, reminded that the Coordination Headquarters was established to resolve the issue of prisoner exchange. "The most important thing is to bring everyone back. Both the living and, unfortunately, the dead. As of now, 2,828 people have been returned over the two years of full-scale war. We understand how much more needs to be done, but it is absolutely realistic. And believe me: everyone will return. It will not be easy and fast, but the process is ongoing," he emphasized.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that it is important for Ukraine to release all prisoners, especially those who were in Olenivka. "This is a matter of justice, and the entire law enforcement system of our state is working on it," he said.

The parties also discussed the issue of honoring at the state level the memory of prisoners of war who were executed, tortured or died in captivity, in particular in Olenivka.

Tags: #return #captivity

