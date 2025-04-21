Ukraine returns 277 soldiers from Russian captivity

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13907

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on Saturday that another 277 soldiers have returned home from Russian captivity.

"Our people are home - one of the best news that can be. Another 277 soldiers have returned home from Russian captivity," the president wrote on the Telegram channel.

"Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service and border guards. They defended Mariupol and other areas in Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Luhansk regions. Grateful to everyone who made this return of our people possible. I am especially grateful to the United Arab Emirates for their mediation," the head of state and supreme commander emphasized.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, 4,552 people - soldiers and civilians - have been returned home from Russian captivity. We remember everyone who is in captivity. We are looking for everyone who may be there. We must return everyone, Zelenskyy added.

In turn, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War informs that "today, on the eve of the bright holiday of Easter, one of the largest prisoner exchanges took place: 277 Ukrainian Defenders were released from Russian captivity; 246 soldiers were returned as part of the prisoner exchange, another 31 people were released outside the exchange."

Among those released today are Defenders from the Mariupol garrison, National Guardsmen, military sailors, soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces, the State Special Transport Service, the Airborne Assault Forces, and the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Most of those who were returned are young people born after 2000. A female servicewoman who has been in captivity since May 2022 will see her relatives today.

The privates and sergeants include 268 released, and nine officers were also returned. Our boys and girls defended Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson regions and the city of Mariupol from the enemy.

The current exchange is the fourth this year and the 63rd since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Coordination Headquarters adds.

This year alone, 596 Ukrainians have been returned home from Russian captivity as part of exchanges, and 53 Defenders have been released outside of exchanges.

In total, as part of the negotiation process and exchanges since March 2022, the Coordination Headquarters has released 4,552 Ukrainian citizens. Outside of exchanges, an additional 529 people have been released from Russian captivity.

The Coordination Headquarters expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for its assistance in organizing the exchange, as well as to all government agencies involved for their assistance and joint work.

Back on Friday, Sky News reported on the new exchange, citing Reuters.