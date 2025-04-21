Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:14 21.04.2025

Ukraine returns 277 soldiers from Russian captivity

3 min read
Ukraine returns 277 soldiers from Russian captivity
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13907

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on Saturday that another 277 soldiers have returned home from Russian captivity.

"Our people are home - one of the best news that can be. Another 277 soldiers have returned home from Russian captivity," the president wrote on the Telegram channel.

"Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service and border guards. They defended Mariupol and other areas in Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Luhansk regions. Grateful to everyone who made this return of our people possible. I am especially grateful to the United Arab Emirates for their mediation," the head of state and supreme commander emphasized.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, 4,552 people - soldiers and civilians - have been returned home from Russian captivity. We remember everyone who is in captivity. We are looking for everyone who may be there. We must return everyone, Zelenskyy added.

In turn, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War informs that "today, on the eve of the bright holiday of Easter, one of the largest prisoner exchanges took place: 277 Ukrainian Defenders were released from Russian captivity; 246 soldiers were returned as part of the prisoner exchange, another 31 people were released outside the exchange."

Among those released today are Defenders from the Mariupol garrison, National Guardsmen, military sailors, soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces, the State Special Transport Service, the Airborne Assault Forces, and the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Most of those who were returned are young people born after 2000. A female servicewoman who has been in captivity since May 2022 will see her relatives today.

The privates and sergeants include 268 released, and nine officers were also returned. Our boys and girls defended Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson regions and the city of Mariupol from the enemy.

The current exchange is the fourth this year and the 63rd since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Coordination Headquarters adds.

This year alone, 596 Ukrainians have been returned home from Russian captivity as part of exchanges, and 53 Defenders have been released outside of exchanges.

In total, as part of the negotiation process and exchanges since March 2022, the Coordination Headquarters has released 4,552 Ukrainian citizens. Outside of exchanges, an additional 529 people have been released from Russian captivity.

The Coordination Headquarters expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for its assistance in organizing the exchange, as well as to all government agencies involved for their assistance and joint work.

Back on Friday, Sky News reported on the new exchange, citing Reuters.

Tags: #returns #captivity

MORE ABOUT

12:43 07.04.2025
Ukraine returns another 45 Ukrainians from temporarily occupied territory, Russia

Ukraine returns another 45 Ukrainians from temporarily occupied territory, Russia

21:20 22.01.2025
Ukrainians released from Russian captivity speak at UN Security Council special meeting

Ukrainians released from Russian captivity speak at UN Security Council special meeting

15:39 31.12.2024
Some 850 Azov fighters in Russian captivity for over two and half years – brigade commander

Some 850 Azov fighters in Russian captivity for over two and half years – brigade commander

20:18 30.12.2024
Defenders, captured in Kursk region, also returned from Russian captivity

Defenders, captured in Kursk region, also returned from Russian captivity

20:13 13.12.2024
Another child successfully returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territory

Another child successfully returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territory

14:21 05.12.2024
At least six mayors, heads of communities in Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

At least six mayors, heads of communities in Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

20:01 10.10.2024
Ukrainian journalist Roschyna dies in Russian captivity – Coordination HQ

Ukrainian journalist Roschyna dies in Russian captivity – Coordination HQ

16:42 14.09.2024
Some 69 soldiers released from Russian captivity participated in defense of Mariupol

Some 69 soldiers released from Russian captivity participated in defense of Mariupol

14:49 14.09.2024
Another 103 Ukrainian warriors returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Another 103 Ukrainian warriors returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

14:27 13.09.2024
Zelenskyy: 49 Ukrainians return from Russian captivity

Zelenskyy: 49 Ukrainians return from Russian captivity

HOT NEWS

Russia resumes airstrikes on Ukraine after end of ceasefire day – Air Force

Defense forces shoot down 33 enemy drones out of 87 at night, 36 more lost in location – Air Force

Child killed in Russian airstrike on Kherson on April 17 – authorities

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC’s decision on sanctions against 59 individuals, 60 legal entities – decrees

Ukraine considers March 25 as start of energy ceasefire - Zelenskyy's adviser

LATEST

Russia resumes airstrikes on Ukraine after end of ceasefire day – Air Force

Kyiv should respond to Trump administration's proposals to end war this week – media

Putin declares Easter truce, Russian media report

Exhibition of Ukrainian Easter eggs opens in Rome

US plan for Ukrainian settlement does not include US-backed security guarantees – media

Wildfire damages Ukrainian ethnographic museum east of Edmonton in Canada – media

Kyiv Dpty Mayor Prokopiv stays in capital, doesn't hide before suspicion reported – Klitschko

Russia making great efforts to influence results of elections in Moldova, use it against Ukraine – Sandu

Kyiv Dpty Mayor Prokopiv stays in capital, doesn't hide before suspicion reported – Klitschko

Rubio tells Rutte that in absence of progress, USA to step back from 'efforts to broker peace'

AD
AD