20:42 30.04.2025

Zaporizhia NPP guard, who illegally sentenced to 11 years by Russians, constantly tortured in captivity – ZMINA

Enerhodar resident and Zaporizhia NPP guard Oleh Morochkovsky, who was kidnapped by Russians at a checkpoint on August 3, 2022, accused of "espionage" and sentenced to 11 years in prison, was tortured in captivity, ZMINA Human Rights Center said.

"At first he was held in Enerhodar, and then taken to Simferopol. Currently, Oleh is illegally held in the city of Pugachev, Saratov region," the center said.

It is noted that Morochkovsky did not support the Russian occupation of Enerhodar and did not want to take an enemy passport. In addition, at Zaporizhia NPP, where he worked as a security guard, the Russians psychologically pressured him.

On August 3, 2022, the Russians kidnapped Oleh at a checkpoint at the entrance to Enerhodar, when he was on his way to work. The man was driving his car, which the occupiers later returned, but in a broken state.

After Oleh was kidnapped, the Russians came to his home to film a video of his alleged detention. The mother-in-law was thrown out of the house, made to face the wall and ordered not to move, threatening to shoot her.

On August 11, 2022, a video of Oleh's alleged detention was published on propaganda channels, in which he confesses to the crime. The man says that he worked in the paramilitary departmental security of Zaporizhia NPP. After the full-scale invasion, he was allegedly contacted by an acquaintance with whom he studied and served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to Morochkovsky, the acquaintance offered to transmit the coordinates of the military equipment of the Russian Guard and the man allegedly agreed. After that, Oleh allegedly sent him data on the location of the occupier units around the station several times.

Also in the video, Morochkovsky says Ukraine should not accuse Russia of shelling ZNPP without direct evidence.

According to Russian media, on March 22, 2024, the occupation Zaporizhia Regional Court pronounced Morochkovsky's sentence. He was charged under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Russia (Espionage) and sentenced to 11 years in a strict regime colony.

In November 2024, it became known that he was in correctional colony No. 4 in the city of Pugachev, Saratov region. According to him, from March to December 2023 he was held in a basement in Mariupol. There he was brutally tortured, using physical violence and electric shock. Despite the fact that the man has been in captivity for three years, his status has not yet been confirmed by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Tags: #znpp #captivity

