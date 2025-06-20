Zelenskyy on latest swap: Most of soldiers ave been in Russian captivity for more than two years

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Soldiers who were in Russian captivity for more than two years have returned to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

“Most of the warriors returning today from Russian captivity had been held for over two years. And now, at last, they are home. These are defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions. Warriors of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the Border Guard Service,” Zelenskyy said on X Friday.

“I am grateful to everyone who is bringing our people back. We are working to ensure that the exchanges continue until we bring everyone back. Glory to Ukraine!” the president added.