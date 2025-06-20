Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:19 20.06.2025

Coordination HQ: Ukraine returns seriously wounded, seriously ill defenders from captivity – another stage of major POW swap

On Friday, June 20, another stage of a major swap of prisoners of war (POWs) between Ukraine and Russia ended, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reports.

"Today, another stage of the POW swap in the category of ‘seriously wounded and seriously ill’ took place. In accordance with the agreements in Istanbul, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, on behalf of the President of Ukraine, returned from Russian captivity another group of Defenders who have serious injuries and significant health problems," the message on the Telegram channel states.

