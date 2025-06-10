Zelenskyy: Today, seriously wounded, injured soldiers return from captivity to Ukraine

Photo: t.me/landforcesofukraine

On Tuesday, the first stage of the return of seriously wounded and injured soldiers from Russian captivity took place, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We are continuing the return of our people, which was agreed upon in Istanbul. Today is the first stage of the return of our seriously wounded and injured soldiers from Russian captivity. All of them need immediate medical care. This is an important humanitarian act," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel.

The president said soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and the State Special Transport Service were able to return home.

"Exchanges must continue. We are doing everything to find and return each and every one who is in captivity. I am grateful to everyone who helps," he said.

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that among the liberated defenders are the defenders of Mariupol. In addition to the representatives of the soldiers and non-commissioned officers, officers were also released.

"All the defenders released today have serious injuries and serious illnesses: amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses, infections, traumas, shrapnel wounds and chronic diseases. Some of the liberated ones have been diagnosed with hepatitis and tuberculosis," the Ground Forces said in the Telegram channel.

The soldiers will be taken to health centers to undergo all necessary examinations and be sent for further treatment and medical rehabilitation.

"All those released will be provided with the necessary assistance, their documents will be restored and appropriate financial compensation will be paid for their time in captivity," the statement reads.

For security reasons, the exact number of those released will be announced after the exchange process is complete.