Zelenskyy reports on return of group of Ukrainians from captivity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the return of Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity in exchange.

"Our people are at home. Most of them have been in Russian captivity since 2022. Today, our soldiers who defended Ukraine in different regions are returning: Donetsk region and Mariupol, Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions. These are soldiers of the Armed Forces, National Guard, State Border Guard Service, State Special Transport Service. As well as civilians," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Friday.

However, he did not specify the number of people who managed to be returned.