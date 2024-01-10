Facts

10:52 10.01.2024

Defense forces eliminate 800 invaders over day, total enemy losses exceed 366,000 military personnel

1 min read
The defense forces killed 800 occupiers, two tanks, 13 armored vehicles, 12 artillery systems, two multiple rocket launchers, one air defense system, 11 drones, 26 units of cars and special equipment during the day, according to updated information about enemy losses on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to January 10, 2024 approximately amount to: about 366,790 people of military personnel (plus 800) people, 6,038 tanks (plus two) units, 11,216 armored combat vehicles (plus 13) units, 8,684 artillery systems (plus 12) units, 956 MLRS units (plus two) units, 639 units of air defense equipment (plus one), 329 aircraft units, 324 helicopters, 6,834 operational-tactical UAVs (plus 11), 1,805 cruise missiles, 23 ships/boats, one submarine, 11,575 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 23) units, and 1,336 special equipment units (plus three)," the report says.

 

