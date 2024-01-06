Facts

19:24 06.01.2024

Telethon lacks deep discussions on important issues, real front stories – Stefanchuk

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk believes that the national telethon "United News UArazom" lacks deep discussions on important issues and real stories about the situation at the front.

"What the marathon is lacking for me now? Deep discussions on very important issues. I also want to hear more stories of war heroes of Ukraine, hear more about our victories, about our successes... But not in the style that we will defeat everyone, but in reality: what it was difficult, but our defenders moved forward. Or – what was difficult, and our soldiers were forced to retreat, because for Ukrainians the issue of human life is a priority," Stefanchuk said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the Rada chairman, it is important that thanks to the telethon, Ukrainian citizens regain a sense of belonging to the country, to the people, "the feeling that we understand how and where we are moving, what our goals are."

"Answers to complex questions should be in a marathon. Because it is not normal when there is a complex question, and no one comes out to communicate," the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada said.

Therefore, he considers it necessary to appoint a Minister of Culture and Information Policy as quickly as possible, who would take responsibility for this area and deal with the information agenda in the state, because otherwise during the period of martial law "everything will go down the drain."

At the same time, Stefanchuk stated that during the first months of full-scale invasion, "the telethon perfectly fulfilled the role that was assigned to it: it was the only source of information for society."

