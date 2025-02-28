Stefanchuk: It’s not always necessary to highlight security guarantees; they can be hidden in text of agreement

Security guarantees may be hidden in the provisions of the agreement on the creation of the Investment Fund, which is being prepared for signing by Ukraine and the United States, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, beleives.

"Security guarantees are a priority for us. But security guarantees should not always be singled out as security guarantees; sometimes they can be hidden in economic issues, in social issues and others. It is not necessary to write out that we will give you such weapons if they can simply be provided through economic assistance, figuratively speaking, as a contribution to this or that fund," Stefanchuk said at a briefing on Friday.

The speaker of parliament stressed that the agreement has the potential to provide powerful security to Ukraine.

Stefanchuk also noted that the document "is in the nature of a preliminary agreement" and will have certain changes after the meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada made it clear that deputies did not take part in the preparation of the agreement.

"There are things that are entrusted to ... the Cabinet of Ministers, and there are things that are entrusted to ... the Verkhovna Rada. The powers are clearly defined in the Constitution," Stefanchuk said.

According to him, for now the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers will not require adoption in parliament, but "as soon as decisions are made there that require corresponding legislative initiatives, corresponding approvals ... this will not happen without the Verkhovna Rada."