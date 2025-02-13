Stefanchuk announces break in Rada session, European Solidarity blocks presidium

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced a break in the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada, reported MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction).

"That's it. The session is closed," Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

He also posted a video in which MPs from the European Solidarity faction block the presidium of the Verkhovna Rada. They held posters: "No to political repressions," "Ukraine is not Russia." A scuffle broke out in the presidium.

The MPs of European Solidarity demand that the bills on depriving the MPs from Opposition Platform - For Life of their mandates, on banning the transit of Russian oil, on returning the military income tax to brigades, and on canceling the decision to purchase Russian nuclear reactors be put to a vote immediately, the European Solidarity website reports.

As reported by MP Oleh Syniutka, Stefanchuk must explain on what grounds sanctions against Petro Poroshenko were illegally imposed.

"The Constitution says that sanctions against citizens of Ukraine are illegal. Sanctions can only be imposed against terrorists and foreign citizens, those who finance terrorism... Is this preparation for elections? Is this the surrender of Ukraine? Is this preparation for capitulation? We want to get an answer," Syniutka said.

Co-chairman of the faction Artur Herasymov stated that Ukraine is not a Moscow federation or Belarus and insists on four specific demands - to vote immediately on the ban on Opposition Platform - For Life, to immediately vote on the ban on the transportation of Russian oil, thanks to which Putin earns $7 billion a year and this money spent on missiles. There is also a demand to immediately cancel the decision to purchase Russian nuclear reactors for EUR 600 million and return military personal income tax to brigades.

"None of them are planning to live in this country. They are all planning to flee. The president cannot be a person who laughed on Red Square in 2014 that Ukraine was attacked, that the borders were moved. This person laughed during the Revolution of Dignity - about ebony sticks, and lays flowers at the memorial to the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred. He is not Ukrainian. He is not planning to live here and is preparing the country for capitulation," says Mykhalo Bondar.