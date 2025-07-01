Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:23 01.07.2025

Rada to consider bill on creation of Special Tribunal at next meeting – Stefanchuk

2 min read

The draft law of Ukraine "On ratification of the Agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine" has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada and will be considered at the next plenary session, said the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"The Verkhovna Rada will consider this draft law at the next plenary session. The creation of a Special Tribunal will be an important step in holding the Russian leadership accountable for the crime of aggression against Ukraine," Stefanchuk wrote on the social network X on Tuesday.

He noted that this is a mandatory condition for the Agreement, signed on June 25, 2025 in Strasbourg, to enter into force in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On international treaties of Ukraine".

As reported, on June 25, Zelenskyy and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset signed an agreement on a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

On July 1, Zelenskyy signed documents for the Verkhovna Rada to ratify the Agreement on the establishment of the Special Tribunal and expects the teams of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President to quickly present a corresponding schedule of work with partners to implement the agreement on the establishment of the tribunal and launch the institution. "I ask the deputies to consider this issue without delay," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Tags: #stefanchuk

