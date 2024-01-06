Norway transfers two F-16 aircraft to Denmark intended for training Ukrainian pilots

Norway has completed the transfer of two F-16 fighters to Denmark, intended for training Ukrainian pilots, the press service of the Norwegian Armed Forces has reported.

"The Norwegian F-16 aircraft, recently tested in Bodø, North Norway, have now landed in Denmark. After over 40 years in service, these aircraft will now assist Ukraine in its defence efforts," the Norwegian Armed Forces reported on its website in Friday.

The training of Ukrainian pilots is a key stage in preparation for the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

"Ukrainian pilots, with experience in other types of fighter jets from the Soviet era, will undergo a transition to the full capabilities of the F-16, a long-term endeavour. While some effectiveness is anticipated from the start, it will take time for Ukraine to operate the F-16 according to Western standards," the press service of the Norwegian Armed Forces said.

At the same time, Lieutenant Colonel Bård Bakke, who participated in international cooperation to provide instructor support on F-16s for Ukraine's air defence, said that he was "very impressed with the Ukrainian personnel."