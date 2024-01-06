Facts

19:20 06.01.2024

Norway transfers two F-16 aircraft to Denmark intended for training Ukrainian pilots

1 min read
Norway transfers two F-16 aircraft to Denmark intended for training Ukrainian pilots

Norway has completed the transfer of two F-16 fighters to Denmark, intended for training Ukrainian pilots, the press service of the Norwegian Armed Forces has reported.

"The Norwegian F-16 aircraft, recently tested in Bodø, North Norway, have now landed in Denmark. After over 40 years in service, these aircraft will now assist Ukraine in its defence efforts," the Norwegian Armed Forces reported on its website in Friday.

The training of Ukrainian pilots is a key stage in preparation for the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

"Ukrainian pilots, with experience in other types of fighter jets from the Soviet era, will undergo a transition to the full capabilities of the F-16, a long-term endeavour. While some effectiveness is anticipated from the start, it will take time for Ukraine to operate the F-16 according to Western standards," the press service of the Norwegian Armed Forces said.

At the same time, Lieutenant Colonel Bård Bakke, who participated in international cooperation to provide instructor support on F-16s for Ukraine's air defence, said that he was "very impressed with the Ukrainian personnel."

Tags: #norway #f_16

MORE ABOUT

19:21 06.01.2024
Denmark delays transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine – media

Denmark delays transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine – media

14:42 04.01.2024
Belgium outlines format of its participation in F-16 coalition for training Ukrainian pilots, technical personnel

Belgium outlines format of its participation in F-16 coalition for training Ukrainian pilots, technical personnel

20:56 03.01.2024
Norway to send two F-16s to Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots

Norway to send two F-16s to Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots

15:04 03.01.2024
Norway to send two F-16s to Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots

Norway to send two F-16s to Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots

11:21 28.12.2023
Ihnat denies statement on presence of F-16s in Ukraine

Ihnat denies statement on presence of F-16s in Ukraine

12:46 26.12.2023
First cohort of Ukrainian pilots learning to fly F-16s in Denmark after completing basic training in UK

First cohort of Ukrainian pilots learning to fly F-16s in Denmark after completing basic training in UK

13:45 23.12.2023
Ukraine will most likely receive first batch of F-16 fighters by late 2023 – ISW

Ukraine will most likely receive first batch of F-16 fighters by late 2023 – ISW

15:45 22.12.2023
Rutte: Dutch govt decides to prepare for 18 F-16 fighter jets delivery to Ukraine

Rutte: Dutch govt decides to prepare for 18 F-16 fighter jets delivery to Ukraine

20:26 13.12.2023
Zelenskyy, Norwegian parliamentarians discuss AFU's needs, further bilateral cooperation

Zelenskyy, Norwegian parliamentarians discuss AFU's needs, further bilateral cooperation

16:25 13.12.2023
Norway to strengthen financial assistance to Ukraine – Støre

Norway to strengthen financial assistance to Ukraine – Støre

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: West's decision to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine will be fair and legitimate

Introduction of new legal citizenship norms by Russia aimed at depriving abducted Ukrainian children of opportunity to return to homeland – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian Air Force hits command post at Saky airfield in Crimea

Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss Turkey's mediation in exchange of prisoners with Russia, return of deported children, release of Crimean Tatars held by Russia

To withstand this year means to withstand entire war

LATEST

Telethon lacks deep discussions on important issues, real front stories – Stefanchuk

Fourteen apartment buildings, 50 private homes damaged in Kyiv region in Russian missile attack on Jan 2

Zelenskyy: West's decision to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine will be fair and legitimate

Introduction of new legal citizenship norms by Russia aimed at depriving abducted Ukrainian children of opportunity to return to homeland – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian Air Force hits command post at Saky airfield in Crimea

Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss Turkey's mediation in exchange of prisoners with Russia, return of deported children, release of Crimean Tatars held by Russia

Kuleba announces contacts with new Polish govt at all levels to solve existing problems

To withstand this year means to withstand entire war

PM: In future, students to be able to study at expense of govt orders, grants, preferential loans and under contracts

For enemy shelling of Kharkiv on Jan 2, missiles with erased markings used, probably produced outside Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD