Norway joins Tallinn Mechanism, plans to invest over UAH 100 mln in Ukraine's cyber resilience – Fedorov

Norway has joined the Tallinn Mechanism and plans to allocate over UAH 100 million to strengthen Ukraine's cyber defense, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"Norway has become the 12th country to participate in the Tallinn Mechanism, which supports strengthening Ukraine's cyber defense. Norway announced its joining the initiative in Rome during the Ukraine Recovery Conference," the message on the Telegram channel said on Friday.

Fedorov noted that the funds allocated by Norway will be directed to support projects that will improve the cyber resilience of Ukraine's civilian and critical infrastructure.

He also emphasized that Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, the USA, France and Sweden have already joined the initiative, while the EU, NATO and the World Bank have joined as official observers.