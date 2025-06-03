Shmyhal, Stoltenberg discuss military aid to Ukraine

Norwegian Finance Minister, former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reported on a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Paris.

"Good discussions with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in Paris. Norway stands with Ukraine, and I'm proud of our military and development aid to our Ukrainian friends," Stoltenberg said on the X social network on Tuesday, illustrating the message with a joint photo with the head of the Ukrainian government.