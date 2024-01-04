Enemy launches six rocket, 14 airstrikes over day, carries out 13 attacks from MLRS

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched six rocket and 14 air strikes, carried out 13 multiple rocket launchers on positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday evening.

The enemy also launched an air strike near Heorhiyivka, Donetsk region, and in the area of Zmiyivka, Kherson region.

In total, more than 92 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Kherson regions and the city of Kherson suffered from artillery and mortar attacks by the occupiers.