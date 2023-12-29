Facts

11:19 29.12.2023

Twenty-three people injured in Kyiv, one killed – Kyiv’s administration

As a result of a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, 23 people were injured, according to Kyiv City State Administration.

"According to the operational information of doctors, 23 people have been injured as a result of a rocket attack in the capital. Twenty of them were hospitalized. One person was killed," the message says.

Medics and rescuers continue to work on the ground.

Earlier it was reported about 18 injured and two dead. Later, the Administration clarified that one, not two, victims had been found.

