Facts

12:51 27.12.2023

Death toll due to attack in Odesa region increased to two – region’s head

1 min read

As a result of a nighttime enemy UAV attack on Odesa region, two people were killed, four more were injured, among them a 17-year-old teenager, according to head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

"Four victims were found in the suburbs of Odesa, including a 17-year-old teenager. One person died on the spot, and another person, who was taken to the hospital in serious condition, died. The teenager remains in the hospital, the woman and the man are being treated on an outpatient basis," Kiper wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that "a 6-year-old child, who was previously reported about, was injured as a result of a domestic fire unrelated to a drone attack."

Earlier it was reported about one dead person.

Tags: #attacks #odesa_region

Ukrainian Red Cross joins project of Social Policy Ministry on social adaptation of veterans

