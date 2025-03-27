Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

10:22 27.03.2025

Inappropriate to talk about easing pressure on Russia, lifting sanctions – Zelenskyy


Inappropriate to talk about easing pressure on Russia, lifting sanctions – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the evening attacks of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv, Sumy and Dnipro.

"Ordinary Ukrainian cities: Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro. Ordinary life and Russian strikes, which should never happen. Every day in Ukraine is a large-scale attack by strike drones, most of which are Shaheds. It was Iran that taught Russia to produce such strike drones," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

The President focused on the consequences of the strikes of the Russian occupation army on Kharkiv.

"Today, more than a dozen drones have hit our Kharkiv, one of the largest cities in Ukraine. Ordinary houses have been damaged, and as of now, eight people have been injured, including a 12-year-old girl. No country should go through this," he stressed.

Zelenskyy noted that with such behavior by the aggressor country, it is "inappropriate and unhelpful" to talk about easing pressure on Russia, lifting sanctions, etc.

"And against this background, it is definitely inappropriate and unhelpful to talk about easing pressure on Russia, lifting sanctions, etc. Russia is killing every day and prolonging this war. The American proposal for an unconditional ceasefire has been on the table for half a month," he noted.

The head of the Ukrainian state said that pressure on Russia is needed to save people's lives and for diplomacy to work faster and more fully. "Without pressure on Russia, there will be no result," the president added.

