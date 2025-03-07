Facts

09:33 07.03.2025

Russia carries out 17th attack on Naftogaz facilities

1 min read
The Russian Federation has carried out its 17th attack on Naftogaz facilities, the company's press service reported.

"The Naftogaz Group facilities have been attacked by the enemy again. This is the seventeenth combined attack on Naftogaz Group's gas infrastructure facilities," the company wrote on Facebook.

In particular, the attack damaged production facilities that ensure gas production. There were no casualties.

"Currently, the liquidation of the consequences of the shelling and the assessment of the damage are ongoing. Naftogaz Group is taking all necessary measures to restore the operation of the facilities that were attacked by the enemy. We are doing and will do everything possible to ensure that the country has gas. I thank all the employees of Naftogaz Group, as well as all the country's energy workers for their work in extremely difficult conditions," said the group's head Roman Chumak.

Tags: #naftogaz #attacks

