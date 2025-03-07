Facts

12:40 07.03.2025

Zelenskyy after night attacks: Ukraine ready to pursue path to peace, our task is to force Russia to stop the war

2 min read
Zelenskyy after night attacks: Ukraine ready to pursue path to peace, our task is to force Russia to stop the war

Last night, the Russian army carried out another massive attack against our energy sector, in total, the Russians used almost 70 missiles - cruise and ballistic, as well as almost two hundred attack drones against the infrastructure that ensures normal life, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Last night, the Russian army carried out another massive attack on our energy infrastructure. Various facilities were targeted in several regions – Odesa, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Ternopil. In total, the Russians used nearly 70 missiles, both cruise and ballistic, as well as almost 200 attack drones. All of this was directed against infrastructure that ensures normal life. Currently, repair and restoration work is ongoing wherever needed. Unfortunately, ordinary residential buildings have also been damaged. In Kharkiv, a Russian missile hit close to an apartment building. People were injured. They are receiving the necessary assistance,” he said on X Friday.

Президент отметил, что для защиты украинского неба сегодня были задействованы самолеты F-16 и предоставленные Францией Mirage-2000.

“In particular, the Mirages successfully intercepted Russian cruise missiles. Thank you! I also want to recognize the performance of our anti-aircraft missile forces, army aviation, all our electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups,” the message reads.

The president noted that “the first steps” toward real peace must include forcing the sole source of this war, Russia, to stop such attacks against life.

“And this is something that can be effectively monitored. Silence in the skies – banning the use of missiles, long-range drones, and aerial bombs. And silence at sea – a real guarantee of normal navigation. Ukraine is ready to pursue the path to peace, and it is Ukraine that strives for peace from the very first second of this war. The task is to force Russia to stop the war,” Zelenskyy stressed.

Tags: #zelenskyy #attacks

MORE ABOUT

12:09 07.03.2025
Zelenskyy to visit South Africa in April – media

Zelenskyy to visit South Africa in April – media

10:49 07.03.2025
Zelenskyy to visit Saudi Arabia on March 10, his team to remain there to work with US delegation

Zelenskyy to visit Saudi Arabia on March 10, his team to remain there to work with US delegation

10:17 07.03.2025
Zelenskyy discusses with King of Belgium country's participation in preparing first steps to end the war

Zelenskyy discusses with King of Belgium country's participation in preparing first steps to end the war

09:33 07.03.2025
Russia carries out 17th attack on Naftogaz facilities

Russia carries out 17th attack on Naftogaz facilities

19:06 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy presents first steps for peace at special session of European Council in Brussels

Zelenskyy presents first steps for peace at special session of European Council in Brussels

17:35 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities with Costa and von der Leyen

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities with Costa and von der Leyen

15:36 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy invites Belgian PM to take part in work on European plan to bring peace closer

Zelenskyy invites Belgian PM to take part in work on European plan to bring peace closer

14:17 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy, Macron are meeting now

Zelenskyy, Macron are meeting now

13:50 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy calls signals on increasing Ukrainian production 'great' in Brussels

Zelenskyy calls signals on increasing Ukrainian production 'great' in Brussels

13:34 06.03.2025
Costa to Zelenskyy: We are here to support Ukraine in achieving peace

Costa to Zelenskyy: We are here to support Ukraine in achieving peace

HOT NEWS

Trump announces preparation of additional sanctions against Russia to force it to make peace with Ukraine

MFA: We in touch with Italian partners on specifics of Meloni's proposal to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without membership

Ukraine would like to sign minerals deal with USA as soon as possible – MFA

Ukraine receives GBP 752 mln within G7 ERA initiative from UK

Stefanishyna considers Meloni's initiative to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine pragmatic and logical

LATEST

Trump announces preparation of additional sanctions against Russia to force it to make peace with Ukraine

Russia damages DTEK Energy facility in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

Umerov, Kubilius discuss initiatives for financing Ukraine's army, procurement of defense products

MFA: We in touch with Italian partners on specifics of Meloni's proposal to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without membership

Turkey supports initiative for early ceasefire, cessation of air, sea attacks in Russia's war against Ukraine – Erdogan

Ukraine has no official confirmation from USA on possible cancellation of temporary legal status of 240,000 Ukrainians – MFA

Ukraine would like to sign minerals deal with USA as soon as possible – MFA

Ukraine receives GBP 752 mln within G7 ERA initiative from UK

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

Umerov and Kallas discuss in Brussels possible mechanisms for financing Ukraine's defense

AD