Zelenskyy after night attacks: Ukraine ready to pursue path to peace, our task is to force Russia to stop the war

Last night, the Russian army carried out another massive attack against our energy sector, in total, the Russians used almost 70 missiles - cruise and ballistic, as well as almost two hundred attack drones against the infrastructure that ensures normal life, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Last night, the Russian army carried out another massive attack on our energy infrastructure. Various facilities were targeted in several regions – Odesa, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Ternopil. In total, the Russians used nearly 70 missiles, both cruise and ballistic, as well as almost 200 attack drones. All of this was directed against infrastructure that ensures normal life. Currently, repair and restoration work is ongoing wherever needed. Unfortunately, ordinary residential buildings have also been damaged. In Kharkiv, a Russian missile hit close to an apartment building. People were injured. They are receiving the necessary assistance,” he said on X Friday.

Президент отметил, что для защиты украинского неба сегодня были задействованы самолеты F-16 и предоставленные Францией Mirage-2000.

“In particular, the Mirages successfully intercepted Russian cruise missiles. Thank you! I also want to recognize the performance of our anti-aircraft missile forces, army aviation, all our electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups,” the message reads.

The president noted that “the first steps” toward real peace must include forcing the sole source of this war, Russia, to stop such attacks against life.

“And this is something that can be effectively monitored. Silence in the skies – banning the use of missiles, long-range drones, and aerial bombs. And silence at sea – a real guarantee of normal navigation. Ukraine is ready to pursue the path to peace, and it is Ukraine that strives for peace from the very first second of this war. The task is to force Russia to stop the war,” Zelenskyy stressed.