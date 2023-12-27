Facts

09:33 27.12.2023

Fire breaks out in Odesa region amid downed UAV crash, with dead, injured reported – region’s head

1 min read
At night, as a result of the fall of a downed UAV in Odesa region, a fire broke out in country houses, one person was killed, two were injured, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said on Wednesday morning.

"At night, Russian terrorists attacked Odesa region with drone strikes. Our air defense forces destroyed 12 drones," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

However, according to the Kiper, one of the downed drones fell on one of the uninhabited new buildings in Odesa, the wreckage of another caused a fire among country houses in the suburbs.

"As a result of the attack, a 35-year-old man was killed. Two people were injured: a 37-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy. The victims received numerous wounds, are in a state of moderate severity in one of the medical institutions where they receive the necessary assistance," the head of Odesa region stressed.

Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another crime by Russians.

