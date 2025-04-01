Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:48 01.04.2025

Latvia sends another 1,500 UAVs to Ukraine - defense minister

Latvia has sent another 1,500 combat drones to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Defense Minister Andris Spruds said.

"We are sending another 1,500 combat drones from Latvia. Two Latvian companies will supply a total of 12,000 drones to Ukraine in the first half of this year, worth EUR 17 million, as part of the international drone coalition," he wrote on the social network X.

The coalition, led by the UK and Latvia, was reportedly launched in January 2024 to strengthen Ukraine's drone capabilities.

 

Tags: #drones #latvia

