Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:07 01.04.2025

Developers from Brave1 conduct first tests of FPV drones on fiber optics with range of over 20 km in Ukraine

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/zedigital

Developers from Brave1 conducted a large-scale test of fiber optic FPV drones capable of covering a distance of over 20 kilometers, more than 15 UAV manufacturers participated in them, the Brave1 press service said on Tuesday.

The developers tested their products at a training ground, where they covered a route over 20 kilometers long with obstacles and simulated an approach to the target.

"This is the second Brave1 test on the topic of fiber optics, and it showed a significant evolution. If the first Ukrainian fiber-optic drones flew only 5-10 km, this time they successfully tested long-range solutions that can hit the enemy at distances of more than 20 km. And the great interest of the military in the test results indicates a request for rapid and mass supply of fiber-optic drones to the front line," Director of the Ukrainian Brave1 defense technology cluster Natalia Kushnerska said.

As noted by Brave1, fiber-optic drones are currently one of the most popular types of drones on the front line due to their invulnerability to electronic warfare. They are actively used by such combat units as the 429th separate Achilles unmanned systems regiment, the third separate assault brigade, the Magyar Birds, and many others.

As the developers emphasized, fiber-optic communication is also important for ground robots. Therefore, the event was also attended by seven manufacturers of ground-based robotic systems on fiber optics, who conducted a test run.

"Ground-based robotic systems are a game-changer in the confrontation of communications and electronic warfare, because they provide stable communication that is not affected by electronic warfare. We are very interested in implementing fiber optics so that our ground-based robotic systems can operate at greater distances and help us destroy the enemy even more effectively," Head of the robotic systems service of the Da Vinci Wolves battalion, Captain Oleksandr Yabchanka.

It is reported that in the future, Brave1 will actively promote the spread and improvement of such drones, and will also work on means of countering enemy fiber optics.

