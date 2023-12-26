Zaluzhny: I can assure you that 2024 will be different, we’re doing everything for this

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny is confident that 2024 will be different, stressing that everything necessary is being done for this.

"I can assure you that 2024, the military year, will be different from 2023. In any case, we are doing everything for this. Unfortunately, I must say that the enemy doesn’t lag behind us ... You see what's going on. Especially in recent days, there has been a powerful confrontation at the level of technology application, first of all. But we are not slowing down in this regard," the commander-in-chief said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Separately, Zaluzhny thanked the Ministry of Defense for supporting all the technological "breakthroughs" that were proposed.

"I think we will succeed. I am sure of it," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He stressed that 2024 "will not just be different, it must be different, otherwise we will face what I wrote in the article [the article for The Economist]."

"Accordingly, we have found these problems, and we have already found about 90% of the solutions to those issues that will definitely need to be solved in order to act more effectively next year and, most importantly, to save people. We are working on it. Our partners, who were also interested in this issue, absolutely agreed with us," Zaluzhny assured.