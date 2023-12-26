Facts

20:24 26.12.2023

Zaluzhny: I can assure you that 2024 will be different, we’re doing everything for this

2 min read
Zaluzhny: I can assure you that 2024 will be different, we’re doing everything for this

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny is confident that 2024 will be different, stressing that everything necessary is being done for this.

"I can assure you that 2024, the military year, will be different from 2023. In any case, we are doing everything for this. Unfortunately, I must say that the enemy doesn’t lag behind us ... You see what's going on. Especially in recent days, there has been a powerful confrontation at the level of technology application, first of all. But we are not slowing down in this regard," the commander-in-chief said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Separately, Zaluzhny thanked the Ministry of Defense for supporting all the technological "breakthroughs" that were proposed.

"I think we will succeed. I am sure of it," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He stressed that 2024 "will not just be different, it must be different, otherwise we will face what I wrote in the article [the article for The Economist]."

"Accordingly, we have found these problems, and we have already found about 90% of the solutions to those issues that will definitely need to be solved in order to act more effectively next year and, most importantly, to save people. We are working on it. Our partners, who were also interested in this issue, absolutely agreed with us," Zaluzhny assured.

Tags: #plans #zaluzhny

MORE ABOUT

20:36 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny: Our troops still in northern part of Maryinka, but this settlement no longer exists

Zaluzhny: Our troops still in northern part of Maryinka, but this settlement no longer exists

20:20 26.12.2023
AFU Commander-in-Chief says he is dissatisfied with work of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, but mobilization tasks will be completed

AFU Commander-in-Chief says he is dissatisfied with work of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, but mobilization tasks will be completed

19:27 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny comments on proposal for rotations at front every six months

Zaluzhny comments on proposal for rotations at front every six months

18:03 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny about demobilization after 36 months of service: We hope there won't be escalation at front, we'll have someone to replace

Zaluzhny about demobilization after 36 months of service: We hope there won't be escalation at front, we'll have someone to replace

16:14 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny: We need shells, weapons, people, the rest carried out by relevant authorities

Zaluzhny: We need shells, weapons, people, the rest carried out by relevant authorities

15:44 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny: We agreed to keep two notions in our legislation – fit or unfit for military service

Zaluzhny: We agreed to keep two notions in our legislation – fit or unfit for military service

15:29 26.12.2023
Zaluzhny on mobilization of 400,000-500,000 people: Military command doesn't give request with specific figures

Zaluzhny on mobilization of 400,000-500,000 people: Military command doesn't give request with specific figures

21:20 19.12.2023
Zelenskyy evades question about his attitude to criticism of Zaluzhny by Mariana Bezuhla

Zelenskyy evades question about his attitude to criticism of Zaluzhny by Mariana Bezuhla

19:36 18.12.2023
GUR on discovery of wiretapping in Zaluzhny's office: Enemy trying to discover our plans

GUR on discovery of wiretapping in Zaluzhny's office: Enemy trying to discover our plans

14:28 18.12.2023
Room where eavesdropping device found not been used for long time – Zaluzhny

Room where eavesdropping device found not been used for long time – Zaluzhny

AD

HOT NEWS

Zaluzhny: Our troops still in northern part of Maryinka, but this settlement no longer exists

AFU Commander-in-Chief says he is dissatisfied with work of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, but mobilization tasks will be completed

Zaluzhny comments on proposal for rotations at front every six months

Zaluzhny: We need shells, weapons, people, the rest carried out by relevant authorities

Zaluzhny on mobilization of 400,000-500,000 people: Military command doesn't give request with specific figures

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross joins project of Social Policy Ministry on social adaptation of veterans

AFU General Staff: Aviation of defense forces carry out 17 strikes on enemy personnel, equipment over day

Zelenskyy talks to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Culture Ministry adds two Russians to list of persons threatening national security in 2023

SBU uses Sea Baby, Mamay sea drones for special operations in Black Sea

Decision to convene Intergovernmental Conference to be physical beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession – Ambassador Chentsov

Some 500 religious buildings destroyed or damaged in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale war – Yelensky

Southern Defense Forces: FPV drones in some areas beginning to replace enemy artillery

Southern Defense Forces: Over 330 guided bombs dropped by enemy from tactical aircraft in Dec

AFU General Staff denies info on death of 108 Ukrainian soldiers near Avdiivka

AD
AD
AD
AD