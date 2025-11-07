Interfax-Ukraine
14:48 07.11.2025

Zaluzhny speaks to students at Eton College in Britain about Ukraine, its war with Russia

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Valeriy Zaluzhny, reported on his visit to Eton College, where he discussed the war in Ukraine and the challenges facing Europe and the world with students.

"I spoke about Ukraine, its struggle, and the significance of this resistance for Europe and the world ... We talked about the past, but more about the future. Ukraine and all of Europe face great challenges today. But they also give us the chance to build a secure future for our children. The main thing is to recognize the real risks and finally begin to jointly and effectively respond to them," Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook on Friday following the visit.

He said Eton College is "a top British educational institution that has educated many iconic figures, including leaders of the British government, since 1440," and where young people from all over the world study today, "who learn from the past, are interested in the present, and think about the future."

"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to convey these ideas to the young people of Eton College, among whom are future officials and prime ministers. Meetings like these are inspiring and give hope that together we will build a secure future," Zaluzhny emphasized, adding that "we need a new European security architecture, technological development, and a just peace to prevent dictatorships from expanding their borders."

Tags: #zaluzhny #great_britain

