Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:41 15.12.2025

Zelenskyy expected to visit the Netherlands on Tuesday

Zelenskyy expected to visit the Netherlands on Tuesday
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Prime Minister Dick Schoof will receive President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Katshuis residence (The Hague) on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

As reported on the Dutch government website, the Prime Minister will receive President Zelenskyy at lunchtime in Katshuis together with Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

"During the meeting, among other things, peace negotiations and our unwavering support for Ukraine will be discussed," the residence said.

After that, the President of Ukraine will be received by King Willem-Alexander at the Katshuis palace.

Earlier that day, Prime Minister Schoof will address an international ministerial conference on the Constitutive Treaty establishing an International Claims Commission for Ukraine, hosted by the Council of Europe and the Netherlands in The Hague.

