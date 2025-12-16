Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:45 16.12.2025

Veterans can become engine of post-war economic growth in Ukraine - Zaluzhny

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vzaluzhnyi/photos

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2021-2024 Valery Zaluzhny has said that he believes that the return of about a million veterans home after the end of the war will be a challenge for the state and society, but it is they who can become the basis of the country's new elites.

"Veterans are a large and motivated part of our society. Their number, like their potential, will only grow in the future. Potentially, they are the main asset of our state. With a well-thought-out state approach, it is veterans who can become the engine of post-war economic growth in Ukraine and the basis of new elites who will care about the future of our country. At the same time, it is clear that the end of the war and the prospect of the return of about a million of our defenders home and the transition to veteran status will be a new challenge for the state, civil society, and the veterans themselves," Zaluzhny wrote in Telegram on Tuesday following his participation in the forum "Veterans as a New Political Subject: Rules of Interaction for Post-War Ukraine."

He emphasized that the state must develop a reasonable approach to solving these problems, and it is important for the population to maintain unity. "Ukraine has limited time to move to a strategic policy of veteran reintegration. This requires not only money, but also strong organizational resources, proper communications, political will and systematic work with veterans," Zaluzhny said.

