SBU uses Sea Baby, Mamay sea drones for special operations in Black Sea

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducts successful special operation in the sea not only due to the Sea Baby drones but also uses another drone named Mamay, the press service of the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine on Sunday, December 24.

According to the special service, Mamay is the fastest object in the Black Sea able to reach the speed of up to 100 kilometers per hours. At the same time, Sea Baby was used for attacks on the bridge constructed by the occupiers across the Kerch Strait and other enemy facilities.

In October 2022, the special service used the sea drones to attack enemy warships in Sevastopol Bay, causing damage to four warships, including the Admiral Makarov frigate. This year, the SBU hit by drones the Samum and Pavel Derzhavin missile carriers, the SIG tanker, the Olenegorsky Gornyak landing ship, Nikolai Muru military tugboat, and the latest reconnaissance and hydrographic ship.