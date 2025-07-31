Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:22 31.07.2025

Mobilized National Guard member leaks strategic defense enterprise information to enemy – SBU

2 min read
Mobilized National Guard member leaks strategic defense enterprise information to enemy – SBU
Photo: СБУ

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), with the assistance of the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Commander of the National Guard, has exposed another Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) agent - a mobilized serviceman of one of the National Guard brigades stationed in Zaporizhia.

"According to the case materials, the "mole" leaked information to the enemy about one of the strategic defense enterprises in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which is engaged in the production of explosive materials and ammunition of various types," the SBU said on Telegram on Thursday.

In addition, as noted by the Ukrainian special service, he sent the occupiers data about the military unit of the National Guard, which is responsible for the protection of this facility.

"The agent had the relevant information, since before mobilization he personally worked at this enterprise," the department specified.

As the investigation established, the person involved himself went to the enemy's special service and offered the occupiers secret information in exchange for money.

SBU officers documented the activities of the "mole" and, together with representatives of the National Guard, detained him.

Investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the SBU informed the defendant of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Tags: #sbu #fsb #agents

MORE ABOUT

15:57 30.07.2025
SBU exposes military unit commander selling draft deferrals, officials falsifying mobilization records

SBU exposes military unit commander selling draft deferrals, officials falsifying mobilization records

15:41 30.07.2025
SBU arrests Russian spy in Ukrainian Air Force plotting airfield strikes

SBU arrests Russian spy in Ukrainian Air Force plotting airfield strikes

11:24 29.07.2025
Zelenskyy signs law that gives SBU more opportunities to conduct special operations to protect Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law that gives SBU more opportunities to conduct special operations to protect Ukraine

10:35 29.07.2025
SBU prevents FSB plans to eliminate commander of 108th separate battalion Da Vinci Wolves Filimonov

SBU prevents FSB plans to eliminate commander of 108th separate battalion Da Vinci Wolves Filimonov

12:54 28.07.2025
SBU detains Belarusian KGB agent spying on northern border of Ukraine

SBU detains Belarusian KGB agent spying on northern border of Ukraine

12:09 26.07.2025
SBU drones hit Signal plant in Stavropol – source

SBU drones hit Signal plant in Stavropol – source

14:39 23.07.2025
SBU detains FSB agent who created explosive cache network for terrorist attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region

SBU detains FSB agent who created explosive cache network for terrorist attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region

16:10 22.07.2025
Special service officer caught extorting bribe last year to appear in court – SBU

Special service officer caught extorting bribe last year to appear in court – SBU

14:58 22.07.2025
SBU employees who verify compliance with state secrets legislation did not receive access to case materials – SAPO head

SBU employees who verify compliance with state secrets legislation did not receive access to case materials – SAPO head

11:38 22.07.2025
SBU announces disclosure of new facts of info leakage with limited access to NABU

SBU announces disclosure of new facts of info leakage with limited access to NABU

HOT NEWS

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 12 people – administration

Death toll in Kyiv after Russian air strike rises to 11 – State Emergency Service

Russian strike kills 1, wounds 11 in Kramatorsk – Donetsk official

Zelenskyy signs law on restoring independence of NABU, SAPO

Ukraine's NATO accession fundamental security issue for Poland - Polish Sejm Foreign Affairs Committee chair

LATEST

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 12 people – administration

ug 1 declared Day of Mourning in Kyiv – mayor

Ukrzaliznytsia increases passenger traffic by 1.2% in H1 2025 - CEO

Death toll in Kyiv after Russian air strike rises to 11 – State Emergency Service

Ukrainian Red Cross Society warns about fake channel promising citizens cash payments from organization

Cabinet eliminates Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers post

Functional Assessment Center cancels 795 MSEC disability decisions for officials

Cabinet obliges thesis authors to certify AI-written parts personally checked and edited

Southern Defense Forces deny reports about capture of Kamianske

Russian strike kills 1, wounds 11 in Kramatorsk – Donetsk official

AD
AD