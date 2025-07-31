Mobilized National Guard member leaks strategic defense enterprise information to enemy – SBU

Photo: СБУ

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), with the assistance of the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Commander of the National Guard, has exposed another Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) agent - a mobilized serviceman of one of the National Guard brigades stationed in Zaporizhia.

"According to the case materials, the "mole" leaked information to the enemy about one of the strategic defense enterprises in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which is engaged in the production of explosive materials and ammunition of various types," the SBU said on Telegram on Thursday.

In addition, as noted by the Ukrainian special service, he sent the occupiers data about the military unit of the National Guard, which is responsible for the protection of this facility.

"The agent had the relevant information, since before mobilization he personally worked at this enterprise," the department specified.

As the investigation established, the person involved himself went to the enemy's special service and offered the occupiers secret information in exchange for money.

SBU officers documented the activities of the "mole" and, together with representatives of the National Guard, detained him.

Investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the SBU informed the defendant of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.