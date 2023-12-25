New intl artillery coalition to support Ukraine to start working in Paris – Defense Ministry

In January 2024, a new international artillery Coalition to strengthen the Armed Forces will begin working in Paris, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reports, citing Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

During a meeting with a delegation of the Senate of the French Parliament, Havryliuk noted that "it is very important for Ukraine to strengthen firepower due to the supply of artillery systems by the allies."

In addition, the Ukrainian military is interested in further purchasing Caesar self-propelled artillery units. The Deputy minister stressed that "Caesar self-propelled guns demonstrated high efficiency and accuracy in combat."

The press service of the Ministry of Defense reports that in 2024, fire control tests of Caesar self-propelled guns using artificial intelligence (AI) are planned, and according to Havryliuk, using AI, the use of ammunition for targeting and hitting targets will be reduced by 30%.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Defense also called on the French side to assist in increasing the number of ammunition for the Caesar self-propelled guns.