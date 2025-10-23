Interfax-Ukraine
19:32 23.10.2025

NATO Secretary General to visit London to attend Coalition of the Willing meeting on Friday

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit London, UK, on ​​Friday to attend a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, co-hosted by British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the NATO press service, a joint press conference between the NATO Secretary General, the Prime Minister of Great Britain and the President of Ukraine is scheduled for 18:05 (Central European Time (CET).

