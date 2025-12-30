Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:10 30.12.2025

Zelenskyy: Security advisors of Coalition of Willing to meet on Jan 3 in Ukraine, leaders may meet on Jan 6 in France

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

National security advisors of the Coalition of the Willing countries have agreed to meet in Ukraine, expectedly on January 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Rustem Umerov has just reported on the arrangement that was reached with the national security advisers of the Coalition of the Willing countries to hold a meeting in the near future. We are planning it for January 3 in Ukraine," he wrote on Telegram.

