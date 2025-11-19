Servant of the People faction Rada reps call for talks on creating national stability coalition – MP Poturaiev

A number of representatives of the Servant of the People political party faction in the Verkhovna Rada have called on other pro-Ukrainian parliamentary factions and groups to begin negotiations on the creation of a coalition of national stability.

"In order to restore the trust of Ukrainian citizens and our international partners in the state, we call for the immediate start of negotiations between all pro-Ukrainian factions and groups in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the creation of a coalition of national stability. We call on all parliamentary pro-Ukrainian forces to abandon narrow-party and personal priorities that may hinder such a union," reads a statement by the faction representatives, which was published on Facebook on Wednesday by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, Mykyta Poturayev (Servant of the People faction, last named sometimes also spelled Poturyaev).