15:15 25.12.2023

Iceland joins two coalitions supporting Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Iceland is joining the IT Coalition and the Mine Action Coalition in support of Ukraine, and has also announced additional funding in the amount of EUR 340,000 for the purchase of medical supplies, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"Iceland joins two coalitions supporting Ukraine - the IT Coalition and the Mine Clearance Coalition. Iceland also announced additional funding in the amount of EUR 340,000 through a Comprehensive NATO Assistance Package for the purchase of medical supplies for Ukraine," the message published on the Telegram channel on Sunday says.

"I am grateful to the Government and the people of Iceland for their strong support. Thanks to our partners, we will be able to strengthen the areas of information technology, communications and cybersecurity, as well as have the necessary training and equipment for mine clearance," the press service quoted Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov as saying.

The report notes that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, Iceland has provided humanitarian, economic and security support to Ukraine mainly through international organizations: the UN, the World Bank, NATO and other multinational forums.

"We hope that our support will lead to the strengthening of Ukraine's defense potential. By joining coalitions and providing additional funding as part of a Comprehensive NATO Assistance Package, we continue our non-lethal support to Ukraine in the fight against Russia's unjust and illegal invasion," said Icelandic Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson.

The press service reminds that the IT coalition includes Estonia, Luxembourg, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Japan. The United Kingdom and Italy have also announced their intention to join.

#nato #iceland

