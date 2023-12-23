Ukraine, Poland agree on action plan to unblock border

The border between Ukraine and Poland will soon be unblocked: the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development (Ministry of Restoration) and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland have agreed on the action plan necessary for this, the Ministry of Restoration reported.

"The Ministry of, Restoration together with the new leadership of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland, agreed on an action plan for unblocking the border, the Ministry of Restoration said in a Facebook message following a meeting on Friday between Deputy Ministers Serhiy Derkach and Yuriy Vaskov with new Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Poland Paweł Gancarz.

It is indicated that the meeting was a continuation of agreements at the level of Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Restoration Oleksandr Kubrakov and Polish Minister of Infrastructure Dariusz Klimczak on December 20.

It is noted that the parties have reached an understanding regarding compromise solutions and their implementation. The next stage is negotiations at the level of the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure and the protesters. The issue of changes to the current Agreement on the Liberalization of Freight Transport is not being discussed, the Ministry emphasized.

"On the third day after the appointment, new Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Paweł Gancarz was welcomed in Kyiv. Together we finalized the action plan for unblocking the border. We agreed on a protocol with a unified position of the ministries. This meeting was agreed upon on Wednesday by Oleksandr Kubrakov and Polish Minister of Infrastructure Dariusz Klimczak," Derkach wrote on Facebook on Friday.

According to him, the Ukrainian side "offered those things that they are ready to do in order to unblock the checkpoints." At the same time, the agreement on the liberalization of freight transportation is fundamental and is not being discussed now, he emphasized.

On Wednesday, after the meeting between Klimczak and Kubrakov, the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure reported on its official website that its main topic was the protest of Polish carriers on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

The message said that Klimczak was determined to understand the situation and pointed out the need to develop a mechanism for urgent action that would eliminate the cause of the protests and ensure equal opportunities for carriers from Poland and Ukraine to carry out transport operations.

"Together with the Ukrainian side, we must find a solution to the causes of the ongoing protest and meet the expectations of entrepreneurs working in the field of freight transport between Poland and Ukraine," the message quoted the Polish Minister of Infrastructure as saying.