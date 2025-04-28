White House: Trump makes it clear he wants to see permanent ceasefire in Ukraine, not any temporary pauses in military operations

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt commented on Vladimir Putin's statement about a temporary ceasefire from May 8 to May 10, Sky News reported on Monday.

"I understand Vladimir Putin this morning offered a temporary ceasefire. The president has made it clear he wants to see a permanent ceasefire first to stop the killing and stop the bloodshed," she said.

Leavitt said that Trump "remains optimistic he can strike a deal," but added the US president was "increasingly frustrated with leaders of both countries," who both "need to come to the table to negotiate their way out of this."

Leavitt added that meeting between the two leaders showed Trump "wants to be a peacemaker president, which he was in his first term", adding he "intends to do that again".

