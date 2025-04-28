Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:34 28.04.2025

Yermak: Ceasefire needed not for parade, but for real and sustainable peace


Only a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, not a temporary cessation, is necessary to end the war with the Russian Federation, said head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

“An important position of the White House: only a permanent, unconditional, and comprehensive ceasefire — not a temporary one, as Putin proposes — is necessary to end the war. Ukraine agreed to the U.S. proposal for a full ceasefire as early as March 11. During the meeting in Jeddah with the American delegation, we reaffirmed that Ukraine is committed to ending the war, and that the first real step toward this goal must be a complete ceasefire,” Yermak said on X Monday.

He stressed that Russia continues its daily airstrikes against Ukraine, kills civilians, attacks on the frontline, and announces temporary truces “only to violate them — as was the case during Easter.”

“A ceasefire must serve the cause of real and lasting peace,” Yermak noted.

He thanked US President Donald Trump for supporting a complete ceasefire.

As previously reported, Vladimir Putin declared a ceasefire from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11.

