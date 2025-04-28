Ukraine loses Su-27 fighter, pilot ejects

On the morning of April 28, while repelling an air attack by enemy strike UAVs, a Su-27 fighter was lost, the pilot successfully ejected, the causes of the incident are being investigated by a special commission, the Air Force command of the Armed Forces reported.

"On the morning of April 28, 2025, while performing a complex combat mission to provide air support to troops and repel an air attack by enemy strike UAVs, a Su-27 fighter of the Air Force was lost. The causes of the incident are being investigated by a specially created commission, which has already begun its work," the Air Force of the Armed Forces said on Telegram.

It is noted that the pilot successfully ejected, the search and rescue team arrived at the landing site in a timely manner, and the pilot was taken to a medical facility for diagnostics. His life and health are not in danger, and his condition is stable.